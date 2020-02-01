|
|
|
ROGERSON
Rosalind Margaret
(nee Shackleton).
Passed away peacefully on December 31st
at The Yorkshire Clinic, Bingley.
Of Lofthouse, Filey & Nerja, Andalusia.
Dearly beloved wife of
Peter George Rogerson OBE.
Much loved Stepmother to Rosie & Snowy and Rawden & Nicola, adoring and adored Granny of Eleanor & Lucy.
Ros will be hugely missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Private family Cremation Service
has already taken place.
Any enquiries to
J.W.Binks & Sons Funeral Directors
Tel: 0113 2532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 1, 2020