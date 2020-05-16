|
|
|
SETON
Rosalind Holdsworth
Born 19.03.1947 - Died 08.05.2020
Aged 73 at Wheatfields Hospice, Leeds,
after a short illness.
Much loved wife, mother and grandmother.
The family would like to express their thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and especially the Macmillan Nurses and staff at Wheatfields whose compassion and care has been greatly appreciated at this difficult time. Due to the current restrictions, the funeral will be family only with a memorial celebration to be held at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations to Simon on the Streets and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 16, 2020