Colbridge
Roy
Aged 89 years sadly passed away peacefully on the 11th of June after a short illness.
Dearly beloved Uncle, Great Uncle
and Great Great Uncle.
He will be greatly missed by all his family. Roy was a true Yorkshireman and
Old Penistonian and Countryman.
He enjoyed all country pursuits.
Private Family Cremation to be held on Monday 29th June
at Grenoside Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Dyson Funeral Service, Penistone. 01226 762481.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 20, 2020
