LEACH
Roy Stuart
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 21st April 2020, aged 77 years.
Much loved husband to Susan,
dad to Jason and grandad to Archie.
Roy will be sadly missed by all his friends
and ex work colleagues and
especially his dog Lucy.
A private cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on Friday
15th May but a memorial service,
where all are welcome to attend will be held
at a later date when circumstances allow.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
130, Abbotsbury Road, Weymouth,
DT4 0JS, Tel: 01305 772789.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 9, 2020