Littlewood
Roy
Formerly of Featherstone.
Passed away peacefully at
Connaught Court in Fulford, York,
on May 7th, aged 88 years.
Beloved Husband of the
late Margaret Littlewood,
a much loved father
of Penelope and Peter, Michael and Yvonne, loving grandfather of Sarah-Jane, Emily, Robert and Benjamin and an
adored great grandfather
of George and Freddie.
A private family funeral will be held
and a celebration of Roy's life
will be held at a later date.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 14, 2020