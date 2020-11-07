|
|
|
Stark Dr Roy Fraser Aged 96.
Passed away peacefully
on 27th October at The Chocolate Works Care Home in York.
Devoted husband of Joan and
much loved father to Jane and Stuart
and grandfather to Rory, Callum,
Clare and David.
A private funeral will be held at
All Hallows Church,
Sutton on the Forest on
Thursday 12th November at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
donations received in memory of
Roy will be for The Yorkshire
Air Ambulance Service.
Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd Funeral Directors,
Easingwold Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 7, 2020