C T Butterfield & Sons Ltd (Swinton, Rotherham)
1-9 Wood Street
Swinton, South Yorkshire S64 8BA
01709 571777
Rubena Bullock

Notice

Rubena Bullock Notice
Bullock Rubena Eileen
Passed away peacefully
30th October 2020, aged 89 years.

Beloved wife of the late
Howard Bullock.
Much loved mother of Wendy and Sheila. Mother in law to the late Robert Booth and of Leslie Kelshaw. Grandmother to Andrew and Rebecca and great grandmother to
Libby and James.

Remembered always.

Funeral at St Peter's Church, Barnburgh, 12th November 2020 at 1.30pm

Enquiries to Butterfields,
1-9 Wood Street, Swinton
(01709) 571777.
www.ctbutterfield.com
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 5, 2020
