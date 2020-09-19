|
|
|
Chatterton Ruth Formerly of Home Farm, Somerby.
Peacefully in the loving care of
Holme Farm Care Home, Elsham on Monday the 14th September 2020, aged 91 years.
Much loved sister to brother Hugh,
sister Ann and sister-in-law Angela,
Loved by the Sowerby family
and a great friend to many.
A private service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Monday the 28th September.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatfully accepted for "Injured Jockeys Fund" c/o
Jason Threadgold Funeral Director,
3 Burringham Road,
Scunthorpe,
DN17 2BA.
Tel: (01724) 865865
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 19, 2020