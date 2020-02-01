|
|
|
HILL
Ruth
Of Ilkley.
On January 18th, peacefully at
The Troutbeck Nursing Home,
aged 95 years.
Loving wife of the late Roly,
dearly loved mother of Martin, David and Andrew, mother in law to Judy, Carole and Karen, grandmother of Oliver, Mary, Sarah, Catherine and Alex, great grandmother
of Beatrix and Eddie.
A retired P.E. teacher at
Ilkley Grammar School.
The funeral will take place at 2.30pm
on Thursday 6th February at
All Saints Church, Ilkley.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory may be made
to The Stroke Association.
For all enquiries please call
H Eaton and Sons Funeral Directors Ilkley, Tel: 01943 607360
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 1, 2020