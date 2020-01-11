Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Hollows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Hollows

Notice Condolences

Sadie Hollows Notice
HOLLOWS
Sadie
(nee Lord)
On December 27th 2019, aged 85 years, peacefully in St Catherine's, Shipton, previously of Wilton near Pickering.

Beloved wife of the late Jack.
Much loved mum of Gena and Linda,
dear mum-in-law to Mick and Andy, precious granny to John, William,
Tom and Olivia and great granny to
Harriet, Florence and Henry.

Funeral Service to be held at
St George's Church, Wilton, on
Saturday January 18th at 12:00 noon, followed by Interment in the Churchyard.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, may be given for
Dementia Forward and Church Funds,
a plate will be provided at the Service.

All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -