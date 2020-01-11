|
|
|
HOLLOWS
Sadie
(nee Lord)
On December 27th 2019, aged 85 years, peacefully in St Catherine's, Shipton, previously of Wilton near Pickering.
Beloved wife of the late Jack.
Much loved mum of Gena and Linda,
dear mum-in-law to Mick and Andy, precious granny to John, William,
Tom and Olivia and great granny to
Harriet, Florence and Henry.
Funeral Service to be held at
St George's Church, Wilton, on
Saturday January 18th at 12:00 noon, followed by Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, may be given for
Dementia Forward and Church Funds,
a plate will be provided at the Service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 11, 2020