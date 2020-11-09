|
|
|
WILKINSON SAMIRA Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 20th October 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Beloved Wife of Roy,
much loved Mother of Paul and Peter, dear Mother-in-law to Charlie and Julie and amazing Grandmother to Gabriel, Max, Elijah and Samuel.
A Requiem mass will take place at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Horsforth on
Monday 9th November at 12 noon followed by cremation at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations to be made to Leeds Cancer Centre
for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service
Tel: (0113) 2503716
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 9, 2020