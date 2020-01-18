|
|
|
ATKINSON
Sheila Mary
Peacefully on 15th January 2020,
aged 98 years.
Devoted wife of the late Frank.
Loving mother to Sally and Tim,
and the late Michael and Jeremy.
Much loved mother-in-law, granny, great
granny, great great granny and godmother.
A private family cremation followed
by a Celebration of Life service to be
held at All Saints Church, Ripley on
Thursday 23rd January at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory welcome to All Saints
Church and Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 18, 2020