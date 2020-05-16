Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Barker

Notice Condolences

Sheila Barker Notice
BARKER
Sheila Mary
(Nee INGLEBY)
Passed away suddenly, aged 65.
A much loved wife of Peter,
a loving mother to Amanda and Steven, mother in law to Steven and Victoria, a dear daughter of Margaret and the late Leonard, beloved sister to Jean, Linda, Brenda and David, and a much cherished grandma of Georgina, Emily, William, George and Alice.
Sheila will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held and then a celebration of her life when circumstances permit.
For all funeral enquiries please contact
N Scatchard & Son, 01423 862055
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -