BARKER
Sheila Mary
(Nee INGLEBY)
Passed away suddenly, aged 65.
A much loved wife of Peter,
a loving mother to Amanda and Steven, mother in law to Steven and Victoria, a dear daughter of Margaret and the late Leonard, beloved sister to Jean, Linda, Brenda and David, and a much cherished grandma of Georgina, Emily, William, George and Alice.
Sheila will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held and then a celebration of her life when circumstances permit.
For all funeral enquiries please contact
N Scatchard & Son, 01423 862055
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 16, 2020