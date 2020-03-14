|
|
|
CLARKE
Sheila
February 29th 2020,
peacefully at The Moors Care Centre
aged 72 years, Sheila Clarke,
of Ripon, beloved wife of David, loving mother of Richard, Alison and Helen,
mother-in-law of Jackie and Nigel,
caring grandma of Harley, Armani,
Connor, Felix, Mia, Megan,
Georgia and Amber.
Service at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon
on Tuesday March 17th at 1 p.m.
followed by cremation.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for
Dementia Forward and
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020