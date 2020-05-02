Home

Crabtree and Son Ltd (Morley)
124 Street Lane
Morley, West Yorkshire LS27 7JB
0113 252 5243
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Funeral service
Private
CROWTHER
Sheila Mary
Suddenly but peacefully on
20th April 2020, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff,
beloved mum to Michael, Paul and daughter-in-law Janet.
A much missed grandma to Katie and
Abbey and much loved sister to Tricia.

Due to the current difficulties a
private funeral service will take place
on Saturday 9th May.

A memorial service will be held at a
later date when family and friends
can be together.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to St Peter's Parish Church, 4 Rooms Lane, Morley,
Leeds, LS27 9NX.

Enquiries to Peter at;
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel: 0113 2525243
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 2, 2020
