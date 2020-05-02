|
|
|
CROWTHER
Sheila Mary
Suddenly but peacefully on
20th April 2020, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff,
beloved mum to Michael, Paul and daughter-in-law Janet.
A much missed grandma to Katie and
Abbey and much loved sister to Tricia.
Due to the current difficulties a
private funeral service will take place
on Saturday 9th May.
A memorial service will be held at a
later date when family and friends
can be together.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to St Peter's Parish Church, 4 Rooms Lane, Morley,
Leeds, LS27 9NX.
Enquiries to Peter at;
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel: 0113 2525243
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 2, 2020