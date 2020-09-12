|
|
|
Hutchinson Sheila Margaret On September 5th 2020, peacefully
at Meadowfields, Thirsk,
aged 97 years,
formerly of Croft Heads, Sowerby.
Beloved wife of the late Angus,
a dear mother to Anne, Duncan
and Margaret, grandmother
to Victoria, Anna, Sarah, David and
the late Michael and great grandmother
to Elsie, Morven and Lily.
Due to current circumstances,
the funeral service will be
private and family only.
A private interment will take
place at a later date at
St Oswald's Church, Sowerby, Thirsk.
Donations in her memory direct
to Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 12, 2020