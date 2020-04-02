Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Ledgard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Ledgard

Notice Condolences

Sheila Ledgard Notice
LEDGARD
SHEILA
On 22nd March 2020 peacefully at Cleveland House Care Home,
Sheila aged 92 years formerly of Mirfield.

Beloved Wife of the late Arthur, devoted Mum of Christopher, Timothy and Nicholas, also a dear Mother-in-Law of Rachel, Linda, Debbie and the late Julie, a cherished Granny to Camilla, Jack, Daniel and James.
Given the current circumstances there will be a private service and committal for immediate family with a memorial service to be arranged at a later date.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors.
Tel; 01924 492219
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -