LEDGARD
SHEILA
On 22nd March 2020 peacefully at Cleveland House Care Home,
Sheila aged 92 years formerly of Mirfield.
Beloved Wife of the late Arthur, devoted Mum of Christopher, Timothy and Nicholas, also a dear Mother-in-Law of Rachel, Linda, Debbie and the late Julie, a cherished Granny to Camilla, Jack, Daniel and James.
Given the current circumstances there will be a private service and committal for immediate family with a memorial service to be arranged at a later date.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors.
Tel; 01924 492219
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 2, 2020