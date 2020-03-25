|
|
|
LUCAS
Sheila Margaret
On 18th March 2020, peacefully at HRI, Sheila, aged 96 years, of Kirkburton.
Dearly loved wife of the late Dr Peter Lucas and a good friend to many.
A private family funeral will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Donations if wished may be given for the Dogs Trust c/o Radcliffe Funeral
Service, 16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or online at
radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 25, 2020