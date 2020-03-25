Home

Radcliffe Funeral Service (Honley, Holmfirth)
16 Westgate
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD9 6AA
01484 662324
Sheila Lucas

Sheila Lucas Notice
LUCAS
Sheila Margaret
On 18th March 2020, peacefully at HRI, Sheila, aged 96 years, of Kirkburton.
Dearly loved wife of the late Dr Peter Lucas and a good friend to many.

A private family funeral will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Donations if wished may be given for the Dogs Trust c/o Radcliffe Funeral
Service, 16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or online at
radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 25, 2020
