|
|
|
SMITH
Sheila
née Buxton
Passed away on the 19th April 2020
and of Highfields Farm,
Scawthorpe, Doncaster.
Aged 90 Years.
Wife of the late Fred. Mother of Robert.
Mother-in-law of Debbie.
Grandma of William.
Much Loved Sister to Nancy and
the late Mary, Harold and Tom.
Auntie to Hilary, Richard,
Jonathan, Joanne and the late Jonathan.
A good friend to many,
she will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will
be held at a later date.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service,
4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street,
Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020