STEAD
Sheila
On April 12th, 2020 peacefully at
Buckingham Care Home, Penistone.
Sheila Stead, aged 95 years,
of Skelmanthorpe and former teacher
at Penistone Grammar school.
Dearly loved by family, friends,
colleagues and former students.
Due to current difficulties a private
funeral service will take place on
Friday 24th April.
A Service of Celebration for Sheila's
life will be announced at a later date.
All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe. Tel: 01484 862095
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 18, 2020
