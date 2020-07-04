|
|
|
WICKS
Sheila Annie
Sadly passed away on June 21st 2020
at York Hospital following a short illness,
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Edward, much loved
mum of Susan and Richard.
Devoted grandmother of
Daniel, Zoe and Edward.
A service will be held at
St Botolph's Church, Bossall on
Friday 10th July 2020 12 noon, by invitation only due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please and
no dark clothing.
Any enquiries to
Bryan Mills Funeral Directors,
Stamford Bridge. Tel: 01759 373015.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 4, 2020