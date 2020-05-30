Or Copy this URL to Share

BRADLEY

Sheilagh

née Robinson

Peacefully at home on 22nd May 2020,

aged 89 years.



Beloved Wife of the late Jim.

A very dear Mother to Christopher, William and Sally, in-laws, Grandchildren

and Great Grandchildren.



Family funeral service on

Tuesday 2nd June at 2.30pm

in Ellerker Churchyard.



Family flowers only please.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store