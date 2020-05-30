Sheilagh Bradley
BRADLEY
Sheilagh
née Robinson
Peacefully at home on 22nd May 2020,
aged 89 years.

Beloved Wife of the late Jim.
A very dear Mother to Christopher, William and Sally, in-laws, Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.

Family funeral service on
Tuesday 2nd June at 2.30pm
in Ellerker Churchyard.

Family flowers only please.

Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.
