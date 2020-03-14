|
|
|
ARMITAGE
Shirley
Died peacefully at Manorlands Hospice
on 14th February 2020.
Loving wife for 65 years of
Rex Armitage and mother of Bridget,
Carolyn, Deborah and Stephanie. Grandmother of Henry, Lucy, Sam,
James, Claire, Matthew, Anna and Kate.
Private Cremation.
Family and friends welcome to a
celebration of her life at St. Mary's Church, Burley in Wharfedale at 12.30pm on Monday 23rd March,
followed by refreshments.
No flowers please, donations to
Manorlands Hospice would be
appreciated and a collection will be
available at the service.
All enquiries to H. Eaton & Sons,
Ilkley 01943 607360.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020