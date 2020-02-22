|
COLLINS
Shirley
Passed away at Bilton Hall Nursing
Home on 9th February 2020, aged 86
years. Dearly loved wife of the late
John and a loving mum and
grandma. The funeral service will
take place at Stonefall Crematorium,
Harrogate on Wednesday 26th
February at 3:00pm. Family flowers
only please. Donations in lieu for
The Alzheimer's Society can be
given at the service or made online
via www.gehartley.co.uk.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby.
Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020