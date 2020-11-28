|
DELVES Shirley
(nee Coxon)
On November 18th 2020, peacefully
at Airedale General Hospital,
Shirley, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
loving mother of Mark and Andrew, much loved granny of James,
loving mother-in-law of Michelle
and sister of Joan.
Due to the current restrictions and not wishing to place anybody at risk, the funeral service and cremation will be private. Donations in memory of Shirley would be appreciated to Sight Airedale and may be made online at
www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 28, 2020