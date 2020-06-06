|
|
|
Taylor Shirley It is with great sadness that
the family of Shirley Taylor (93)
(wife of the late Maurice Taylor) regret to inform you that she died peacefully at home in Harrogate
on 25th May 2020.
Private funeral with family flowers only please. She has asked for donations in her memory to go to The Guide Dogs for the Blind or
the Air Ambulance via Hubert Swainson Funeral Services, 39, Franklin Rd, Harrogate,HG1 5ED.
A memorial service will be held at St Mark's Church, Harrogate
with details to follow.
She was much loved by all her
family and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 6, 2020