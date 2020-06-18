|
|
|
TAYLOR
Shirley
The family of the late Shirley Taylor of Harrogate would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy, kind messages and cards
of condolences at this sad time.
Special thanks to Kim Mason,
St Marks Church for the beautiful service she delivered, and to Geoff and the team at Hubert Swainson's Funeral Directors for their support and guidance.
A memorial service will be
held later this year.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 18, 2020