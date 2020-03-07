|
|
|
WOODHEAD
Shirley
February 24th, passed away peacefully
in her sleep, aged 84 years.
Shirley, dearly loved sister of Daphne,
dear sister-in-law of Peter and
a loving aunt of Sarah and David.
The funeral service and cremation
will take place at Rawdon Crematorium
on Wednesday March 11th at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Shirley may be made to Changing Lives through Horses,
Retraining of Racehorses and
Cancer Research. A collection box will
be available at the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph Geldart & Sons Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 7, 2020