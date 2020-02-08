|
|
|
Evans
Simon
Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 29th January 2020,
aged 49 years.
Beloved husband of Johanne,
much loved dad of Emily.
A celebration of Simon's life will be held
at The Haltemprice Crematorium on
Friday 14th February 9.30am.
No flowers by request, donations much appreciated for James Cook University Hospital spinal injuries unit.
All enquiries to
Frank stephenson & Son funeral Directors
29 Minster Moorgate,
Beverley HU17 8HP
Tel 01482 881367
Please wear a splash of colour.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020