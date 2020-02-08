Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank Stephenson & Son Funeral Directors
29 Minster Moorgate
Beverley, East Yorkshire HU17 8HP
0148 277 2284
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
09:30
The Haltemprice Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon Evans

Notice Condolences

Simon Evans Notice
Evans
Simon
Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 29th January 2020,
aged 49 years.
Beloved husband of Johanne,
much loved dad of Emily.
A celebration of Simon's life will be held
at The Haltemprice Crematorium on
Friday 14th February 9.30am.
No flowers by request, donations much appreciated for James Cook University Hospital spinal injuries unit.
All enquiries to
Frank stephenson & Son funeral Directors
29 Minster Moorgate,
Beverley HU17 8HP
Tel 01482 881367
Please wear a splash of colour.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -