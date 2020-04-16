|
|
|
TAYLOR Sonia Of Marmaville Court, Mirfield, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Easter Sunday
at Fieldhead Court Nursing Home in Thornhill, Dewsbury
after a long illness.
She was the dearly loved wife of Geoff, mother of Nigel & Gordon, grandmother of Jamie, Sam, Guy & Louisa and great friend of many.
The private cremation will be followed in due course by a party for everyone to celebrate her life.
Sonia will be sadly missed
by everyone.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 16, 2020