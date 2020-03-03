Home

NORMAN
Stanley Arthur (Stan)
Stan passed away peacefully at Amarna House
on 25th February, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara,
much loved dad to Sally and Malcolm
and father-in-law to Heidi and Shaun.
Cherished grandad to
Annika, Samuel and Oliver.
Funeral service to
take place at York Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th March at 1.40pm. Donations in memory of Stan
will be for Blesma and
The Alzheimer's Society.
A plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
J Rymer Funeral Directors
Tel: 01904 624320.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 3, 2020
