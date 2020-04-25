|
|
|
CHURCH
Stephen John
(Winston)
April 20th peacefully at
Boroughbridge Manor Care Home,
formerly of Limley Farm, Lofthouse,
aged 82 years, Stephen, dear husband of
the late Sadie, much loved father of Christine, Gillian, Dawn, Richard and Jacob. Father in law of Stephen, Paul and Rachel. Greatly missed grandad of Jack, Emma, Ellie, Charlie, Joe, Will, Fin, Sam and Evie and great grandad of Isaac.
Private family Cremation, due to the present situation, a memorial service for Stephen will be held later. The cortege will leave Limley farm at 12.15 on Wednesday 6th May if you wish to pay your respects as the cortege goes down the dale.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received for
St Chad's Church, The Stroke Association and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors
Tel 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020