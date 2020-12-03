Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Cutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Cutt

Notice Condolences

Stephen Cutt Notice
CUTT Stephen Suddenly at home on
16th November, aged 64 years.
Much loved and adored husband of
Gaynor and much loved brother of
Jenny and brother-in-law to Ann,
Curtis and Ola. Loved uncle to Nick,
Sandy, Vicky and Mark, and
great uncle to Amelia and Lavinia.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will
be a quiet cremation with a post Covid
funeral service to be announced.
Family flowers only please, all
donations to The Royal British Legion.

All enquires to JG Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors, Tel 01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -