|
|
|
CUTT Stephen Suddenly at home on
16th November, aged 64 years.
Much loved and adored husband of
Gaynor and much loved brother of
Jenny and brother-in-law to Ann,
Curtis and Ola. Loved uncle to Nick,
Sandy, Vicky and Mark, and
great uncle to Amelia and Lavinia.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will
be a quiet cremation with a post Covid
funeral service to be announced.
Family flowers only please, all
donations to The Royal British Legion.
All enquires to JG Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors, Tel 01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 3, 2020