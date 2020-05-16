|
|
|
WIDDRINGTON
Steve
Sadly lost his fight for the beautiful life
he led and passed away at York Hospital in the early hours on 7th May 2020.
Steve leaves behind beloved wife Sandra, Daughter Sharon, Son Kevin,
Grandsons Benj, Liam and Freddie, Granddaughters Talia and Ella,
Brother to Stewart and Darrin.
Steve will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him for his strength and positivity.
Private service to be held at
York Cemetery Chapel followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium.
All enquiries to
JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors
on 01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 16, 2020