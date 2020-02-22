Home

BELL
Stewart Michael

Peacefully at home at Thorpefield, Thirsk
on 13th February, Stewart, aged 71.

Beloved son of the late Billy and Vera Bell.
Adored brother of Anthony, Julia and Jenny and a most dear nephew, uncle
and brother-in-law.

A dedicated farmer, but more importantly,
a lovely, kind and respected man and
friend to all.

A Private Family Cremation will be followed by a Service of Remembrance on
Monday, 2nd March at 1.30p.m. at
St. John the Baptist Church, Kirby Wiske where all are welcome.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
given in memory of Stewart for
Cancer Research and Kirby Wiske Church.

All enquiries to Barthram Funeral Service Tel. 01609 777255
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020
