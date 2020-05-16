Home

Struan Dott

Struan Dott Notice
DOTT
Struan

Of Collingham passed away after a long
illness at St. James's Hospital, Leeds on
5th May 2020, aged 61 years.
He was a devoted son to Stanley & Joyce, whom he cared for in their later years.
With a career in Financial Services spanning four decades, Struan had many good friends and colleagues who will want to pay their
respects and celebrate his life.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place on Wednesday 27th May at 1:40p.m.
Those wishing to view the service
may do so by visiting www.obitus.com
(username: stonefall8464, password:879424).
Donations in Struan's memory to
Maggie's Charity can be given online via www.gehartley.co.uk.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 16, 2020
