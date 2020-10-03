|
|
|
ATKINSON Stuart Arnold F.C.A. On 26th September 2020
peacefully in hospital, aged 77 years.
Dearly loved husband of Irene,
much loved dad of Nicholas, James,
Edward and William, in-laws
Isabelle, Stephanie and Clare,
loving grandpa of Joshua, Thomas, Emma, Rory, Alexander, Lucy, Beatrice and Elliot.
Due to current restrictions
a private funeral will be held.
No flowers by request, donations,
if desired to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to C. M. Allott and Son Ltd, Hornsea, tel 01964 534689.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 3, 2020