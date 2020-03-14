|
|
|
WALKER
Stuart Rex
Passed away peacefully on 5th March at
The Moors Care Home, Ripon,
after a short illness, aged 80 years.
Leaves behind his wife Barbara,
daughters Ruth and Louise, and grandchildren Emily and Nathan.
Formerly of Guisley, Wakefield and Haywards Heath, West Sussex and
latterly of Pocklington, near York.
Cremation at Stonefall Cemetery,
Weatherby Road, Harrogate, HG3 1DE,
on Friday 20th March at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Cancer Research.
Any enquiries to Lowley F and Son,
13 Low Skellgate, Ripon HG4 1BE
Tel: 01765 602294
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020