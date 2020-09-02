|
WAMSLEY Stuart
Holbrook Died peacefully on 21st August 2020,
son of the late Mr and Mrs Harold Wamsley of West Yorkshire and husband of the late Pamela. Beloved father of Fiona and Richard and grandfather of Arthur.
A Private Funeral Service will be held
at St Giles, Bramhope, West Yorkshire on
17th September at 1 p.m.
No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to The Stroke Association or
St Giles, Bramhope.
All enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
48-50 Clarence Street, York,
YO31 7EW; Tel: 01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 2, 2020