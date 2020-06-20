|
|
|
ANDREWS
Susan Ann
(formerly Hardcastle)
(nee Rowley)
On June 13th 2020
peacefully at her home
aged 73 years.
The devoted wife of the
late George Andrews,
much loved mother of Simon, Nicola and Charlotte, loving nanna of Libby, Samuel and Thomas and a dear sister of Michael.
Due to current circumstances
a private cremation will take place.
When circumstances permit
there will be a celebration of Susan's Life.
Charitable donations for
Marie Curie Cancer Care
and maybe sent c/o
Desmond Jackson Ltd,
Funeral Director,
22 Westgate,
Baildon BD17 5EJ
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 20, 2020