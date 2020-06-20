|
|
|
JIBSON (née Lawson)
Suzanne Died peacefully on 13th June 2020
after a long illness bravely borne,
aged 54 years. Dearly loved wife of John and devoted and much-loved mum of Harry and Edward.
Daughter of Eleanor and the late Arnold and sister to Robert and partner Kay. Private graveside service at
All Saints Church, Holme-on-Spalding
Moor on Friday 26 th June.
Family flowers only please, donations may be given to Cancer Research UK
and Church Funds, c/o J G Fielder & Son, 25 George Street, Pocklington
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 20, 2020