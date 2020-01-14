Home

POWERED BY

Services
T Howcroft @ sons Ltd
Duckett Street
Skipton, North Yorkshire BD23 2EJ
01756 792173
Resources
More Obituaries for Sybil Pye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sybil Pye

Notice Condolences

Sybil Pye Notice
PYE
Sybil Mary

Sybil died peacefully at
Currergate Nursing Home on
Monday January 6
aged 94 years.
Much loved wife of the late Hugh Pye
and a dear and treasured friend to many.
Her funeral service will take place at
Holy Trinity Parish Church, Skipton
on Tuesday January 21 at 12 noon to
be followed by burial at St Peter's,
Rylstone to which everyone is welcome
to attend. Donations in lieu of
flowers would be appreciated for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
either at the service or c/o
Howcrofts' Funeral Services,
Duckett Street, Skipton,
BD23 2EJ.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -