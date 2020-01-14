|
|
|
PYE
Sybil Mary
Sybil died peacefully at
Currergate Nursing Home on
Monday January 6
aged 94 years.
Much loved wife of the late Hugh Pye
and a dear and treasured friend to many.
Her funeral service will take place at
Holy Trinity Parish Church, Skipton
on Tuesday January 21 at 12 noon to
be followed by burial at St Peter's,
Rylstone to which everyone is welcome
to attend. Donations in lieu of
flowers would be appreciated for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
either at the service or c/o
Howcrofts' Funeral Services,
Duckett Street, Skipton,
BD23 2EJ.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 14, 2020