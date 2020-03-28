|
HIRST
THOMAS DAVID
David, farmer of Ackton, passed away on March 18th 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Pauline, dearly loved dad of Jayne and Richard and a very dear father-in-law, also cherished grandad of Emma, Elizabeth, James, Rebecca and Thomas and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle.
A private family service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, April 3rd. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of David would be appreciated to Yorkshire Air Ambulance. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 28, 2020