|
|
|
Hough Thomas Brian Peacefully at home on
Monday 30th November,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Mary and
a much loved father, father-in-law,
grandad and great grandad.
The service is to take place at
All Saint's Church, North Featherstone.
Due to current restrictions the service is by invite only. Brian will leave
Low Laithe's Farm for the last time on Tuesday 15th December at 2.30pm, there is plenty of parking available
for anyone wishing to see him off.
All donations can be made directly to Leeds Children's Heart Surgery Fund
in memory of Brian.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020