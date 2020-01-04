|
|
|
HOWLEY
Thomas
Passed away peacefully on
13th December 2019, aged 85 years.
Much loved Husband to Maureen,
Dad to Michael, Grandpa to
Lauren and Ellie.
Brother to Margaret Ford, Catherine Kelly and Veronica Lewis and Brother in law to Peter, Kevin and Wyn.
Uncle to Martin Kelly, Angela Dumouchel, Nicholas (deceased), Catherine and Vanessa Lewis, Christopher and Anthony Ford
Tom was a loyal and respected employee of the Yorkshire Post and had a long and distinguished career over several decades.
Funeral to be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds,
6th January 2020 at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Research
can be made at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 4, 2020