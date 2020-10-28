|
|
|
JAMESON Thomas Malcolm
Lesley would like to express her
gratitude to everyone who has sent cards, messages of love and support and donations to the RNLI and
St Catherine's Hospice.
She has been overwhelmed by
their kindness.
Many thanks also Northfield Manor, Driffield for all the
love and care of a very
reluctant resident and their
encouragement for him to start
painting again.
Thanks also to Henry Naylor Funeral Directors of Driffield for their
compassion and efficiency.
God bless you all.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 28, 2020