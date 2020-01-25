Home

Thomas Ogden

Thomas Ogden Notice
OGDEN
Thomas (Tom)
Late of Long Meadows, Bramhope, Leeds
and previously of Chadderton, Lancashire.
Died 10th January 2020 at Grove Park Care Home, Headingley, Leeds, aged 101 years.
Husband of the late Vera, he leaves behind
a son Nicholas and a daughter Glenys,
father-in-law to Pearl in Jersey and Peter in Little Ouseburn, N Yorkshire.
Grandfather to Lauren, Tasmin, Benjamin and Melanie, alongside their spouses and
six great grandchildren in Oxfordshire,
Grand Cayman, Collingham and The Wirral.
He and Vera were both active members of the Congregation at St Giles Church, Bramhope and the Bramhope Branch
of the British Legion.
At his own request a private family service will be held at Bramhope.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 25, 2020
