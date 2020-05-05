|
|
|
Palfreeman
Thomas
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Tom (Thomas) Palfreeman,
born November 14, 1931 in Leeds, UK.
He departed peacefully on April 28, 2020. Survived by his wife
Kathleen of 61 years ,his two daughters Juliet MacIver ( John) Karen Palfreeman
(Kevin, deceased) and two
Grandchildren Branden Palfreeman
and Meagen Pattyn.
Tom grew up in Leeds UK and worked as a long haul lorry driver for many years.
Tom was a quiet, kind man who
loved his family, long walks, camping, gardening and travel.
Tom and Kathleen travelled throughout Europe before the family immigrated to Canada in 1975.
Tom trained as a Driver Examiner in Canada and worked at his profession for 17 years until his retirement in 1993.
Tom and Kathleen proceeded to travel throughout the United States as
snowbirds returning to Canada
for the summer months.
They returned to the UK in 2000 residing in Thirsk initially then on to Stamford Bridge.
Wherever he lived or travelled,
his heart always remained in England.
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather you will be sadly missed.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the family will not be gathering at this time
for a celebration of life.
The family will plan a memorial once
it is safe to do so. In the meantime.
Flowers maybe purchased, and
cards can be mailed Care of;
Take a Leaf Florist
# 6 The Square , Stamford Bridge,
York Y041 1AF
UK
Phone 01759373887
[email protected]
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 5, 2020